LeVar Burton To Produce And Host New ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show

Y‘all remember how disappointed a lot of us were when LeVar Burton wasn’t selected to replace the late great Alex Trebek as the new permanent host of the iconic game show Jeopardy!. We were like: How dare they not choose the man who gave us 21 fabulous seasons of Reading Rainbow, got his foot chopped off for the culture as Kunta Kinte, and held it down on the USS Enterprise?

Well, sources have revealed to TMZ that Burton has another hosting gig for another classic game in the works, and the deal is, apparently, all but done.

From TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … LeVar and his team are close to locking in terms on a new job he’s been teeing up for a couple years now — namely, as executive producer and host of the new Trivial Pursuit game show … which is going to be aired on the CW. We’re told things are almost finalized between LeVar and the network, and that the series already has a 12-episode order. So, yes … we’re gonna see LeVar on the tube again in due time. As for how all this came together … well, our sources tell us that’s actually all due to Hasbro — the toy company that owns the rights to Trivial Pursuit, who initially brought him in.

Hasbro doesn’t appear to have the same dismissive energy toward Burton shown by Sony, which, according to TMZ, never actually considered Burton to host Jeopardy!. But it’s fine, especially if we get to see the guy who inspired a generation of bookworms put all that book knowledge to the test with a Trivial Pursuit game show.