Crime

Suge Knight Says He Will Never Testify Against Keefe D In Tupac Murder Trial

Published on October 4, 2023

Tyson vs. Bruno at the MGM Grand Garden Arena-Backstage and Ringside

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

We’ve all seen the response on X to the news that Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Well, someone else has weighed in on the shocking (not to mention decades late) development, and it’s none other than former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who, as we all know, was sitting right next to Pac at the time he was shot.

But despite how closely involved in this tragic story of the death of a Hip-Hop icon Knight is, the only thing he has to say about the case is that he’s not saying anything.

On Monday, Knight told TMZ from the correctional facility in San Diego, California, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, that he believes cops and prosecutors working the case are wrong about Davis, who TMZ noted has “been outspoken for years about his alleged involvement in Tupac’s murder, giving interviews and even writing a book about it.”

But apparently, even Davis can’t convince Knight of Davis’ involvement.

From TMZ:

Of course, Suge was in the BMW that 1996 night in Las Vegas when both he and Tupac were shot. During the phone call from a CA state prison, he told us regardless of what Davis has confessed to in interviews, or to police … Suge himself won’t ever say a bad word about the man.

He also said prosecutors can forget about getting him on the stand during Davis’ murder trial. In a nutshell, Suge says he’s not ratting out anyone. Keep in mind, of the 6 people involved in the shooting — 4 were in the shooter’s car — Suge and Davis are the only 2 still alive.

Knight also denied the long-rumored idea that Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson, who has since been shot and killed, was the man who shot Tupac. Knight also mentioned that being an inmate himself, he wouldn’t wish prison on anyone.

