Suge Knight Says He Will Never Testify Against Keefe D In Tupac Murder Trial

We’ve all seen the response on X to the news that Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Well, someone else has weighed in on the shocking (not to mention decades late) development, and it’s none other than former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who, as we all know, was sitting right next to Pac at the time he was shot.

But despite how closely involved in this tragic story of the death of a Hip-Hop icon Knight is, the only thing he has to say about the case is that he’s not saying anything.

On Monday, Knight told TMZ from the correctional facility in San Diego, California, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, that he believes cops and prosecutors working the case are wrong about Davis, who TMZ noted has “been outspoken for years about his alleged involvement in Tupac’s murder, giving interviews and even writing a book about it.”

But apparently, even Davis can’t convince Knight of Davis’ involvement.

From TMZ: