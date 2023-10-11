HBCU Administrators Call For Increased Security Funding Amid Recent On-Campus Shootings

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that over the last few weeks security on HBCU campuses has become a growing concern. Last week students at Morgan State University in Maryland went into lockdown after a shooting that occurred during homecoming week left five people injured. No arrests have been made in that shooting, nor were there any reported arrests in connection to another shooting at Tuskegee University, which happened a week prior. Then, on Saturday, another shooting occurred at Bowie State University, another Maryland HBCU, that left two people hospitalized. That shooting also took place during the school’s homecoming festivities, according to the Grio.

Add these shootings to the recent rise in terroristic threats that have been leveled at HBCU campuses, and it’s no wonder security concerns have been on the rise among HBCU administrators and congressional officials.

From the Grio:

Leaders in Congress and education are now reigniting calls for more security for HBCUs through increased funding to protect against gun-related incidents and other types of violence, including preventive measures. U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., believes there needs to be “a safety net” for HBCUs. The founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus told the Grio she plans to work on efforts on Capitol Hill to secure increased funding for security on campuses. Congresswoman Adams called for establishing an alert system to make students aware of emergency events like what happened at Morgan State, Bowie, and Tuskegee. As for other ideas on how to keep HBCUs more secure, she told theGrio, “I am sure the universities have some idea about what they need.” Adams said she has talked to FBI officials about her security concerns for HBCU campuses.

Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University and vice chair of the White House Board of Advisors on HBCUs, pointed to these shootings when she told the Grio the events indicate “how important infrastructure funding is needed on HBCU campuses— that includes funding for security.”

To all of our HBCU students, be safe out there, y’all. Our collective future depends on it.