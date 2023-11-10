Keke Palmer’s Mother Speaks Out Amid Darius Jackson’s Alleged Abusive Behavior

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Friday morning, the world woke up to the news that Keke Palmer had filed a restraining order against her son’s father, Darius Jackson. She alleges physical and emotional abuse and submitted stills from a security video that appears to show her cowering as Jackson assaults her.

Palmer says in her filing that her son is why she finally broke up with Jackson, whom she’s been dating for the last two years. The former couple’s son, Leodis was born in February. Things seemed happy until Jackson objected to Palmer wearing a sheer bodysuit with a thong to Usher’s show in Las Vegas. Palmer and Usher danced together as he sang to her, and Jackson went online to say he disapproved of the outfit.

“But you a mom, tho,” he posted, drawing the ire of observers on social media. The couple remained together, but now Palmer says the relationship was abusive.

In her filing with the California Superior Court, she cites several examples, including a violent incident caught on her home security camera.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

Palmer filed for a restraining order and full custody of Leodis, which was temporarily granted.

Jackson posted a photo of himself with Leo, with a caption saying “I love you son. See you soon.”

Palmer hasn’t posted since the restraining order was filed. But her mother, Sharon, went online to share her thoughts after seeing a since-deleted social media post from Jackson’s brother, Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my whole life,” Sarunas said in a post believed to be directed at Keke. “Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

“I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve been in this business for 22 years,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram account. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but this is…I can’t help myself. For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive? I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘Oh well, I used to be like that, too.’”

She continued, saying, “What? So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s a special guy when we know he’s the biggest f–k boy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his little brother. He taught his little brother how to be abusive. He don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f–k boy, and you’re part of the problem.”

Sharon also described Sarunas and his family as “sociopathic” and said she knew Sarunas was phony from the first time she saw him and that her family treated his with kindness that was not reciprocated.

Sarunas responded.

“Quote me: I NEVER ONCE SAID that to Sharon. NOT ONCE IN MY LIFE. I have NEVER been abusive to any of the women I ever been involved with. I’m not going to keep on with this circus. But Sharon, the world is about to hear YOUR VOICE. Very soon. And the threats you made to my family. Be well everyone… I know it’s easy to get caught up in this but make no mistake that all of this is very sad.”

Actress DomiNque Perry, who was also on Insecure, has a daughter with Sarunas. She first weighed in by posting the common meme of Michael Jackson eating popcorn taken from the “Thriller” video. After saying she didn’t want the post misconstrued, she then posted: “I would never laugh at ANYONE subjected to domestic abuse female or male. As its known domestic violence comes in different definitions silent and physical. Only the people enduring such behavior understand the effect.”

She concluded, “I may not be at the highest platform just yet to be heard and/or supported by the public but when my time comes, everyone will listen.”

See how the world is reacting to the allegations below