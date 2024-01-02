Toni Braxton Shoots Down Rumor She Secretly Married Her ‘Dear Friend’ Birdman In Mexico

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton brought in the new year by leaving rumors that she and Birdman are secretly married in 2023.

Folks on social media started buzzing after it was reported that Braxton and Birdman had tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Mexico. The rumors spread so quickly and widely that Toni’s sister, Tamar Braxton, was, apparently, being questioned about it, although even she didn’t know whether the reports were true or not.

“I want to know,” Tamar declared in a video posted to Instagram.

Well, Toni says, nah, it didn’t happen.

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” Braxton wrote in an Instagram post denying the rumors with the hashtag #FAKENEWS. “We are both single.”

So, what exactly is going on with the “Unbreak My Heart” singer and the Cash Money co-founder? This appears to be the on-again, off-again relationship that keeps coming, going and circling back.

From Page Six:

Braxton, 56, and the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper, 54, confirmed they were engaged in early 2018 after knowing each other for 16 years and keeping in touch through life’s ups and downs. “He’s a gentleman. He’s such a gentleman. Opening doors … I promise you,” Braxton said on the “Angie Martinez Show.” Just after New Year’s Day 2021, Braxton announced that she and Birdman had ended their engagement, but the split didn’t last long as they appeared to reconcile by the end of that month. While she was performing “I Love Me Some Him” during a concert in Atlanta, Birdman walked out on stage to surprise her. Although they didn’t exchange words, they gazed lovingly at each other before he embraced her and walked off the stage. Braxton and Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, appeared to be going strong as recently as November when she posted a photo of them and wrote, “Sending Sunday kisses.” The “Braxton Family Values” star since has removed the image — as well as all images of the rapper from her Instagram page.

And now, Braxton is saying that she and her “dear friend” are “both single.” Maybe that means they aren’t together anymore, or maybe it simply means the “will they/won’t they” saga between Braxton and Birdman continues. Stay tuned.