Jaleel White To Host CBS’ Newest Game Show ‘The Flip Side’ Come Fall 2024

Jaleel White is set to bring his personality and comedy stylings to the game show world by hosting CBS Media Ventures’ syndicated program The Flip Side. The show, which is scheduled to launch this fall, is the “first official syndicated greenlight for next season,” according to Deadline.

While it hasn’t been decided which CBS stations the show will air on or at what time, Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, seems to be pretty confident about the program’s success with viewers, which would be good news for fans of White, who, of course, famously played Steve Urkel on Family Matters, which also aired on CBS for its final season.

“Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication — and network prime-time — the last few years,” McMahon said when announcing the game show. “Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with The Flip Side. It’s a perfect addition to any station’s lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block.”

So, what kind of competition can fans look forward to on The Flip Side anyway? Are we talking about something in the realm of Family Feud with Steve Harvey? Maybe this show will be what Jeopardy! would have been if LeVar Burton had gotten the job like many of us wanted.

Anyway, here’s a quick description of The Flip Side from Deadline:

The Flip Side is described as a fresh take on a traditional game show. The easy to play-along game show pits two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue. Teams choose from multiple choice answers, and whoever has the best intuition on human behavior will find themselves richer. “I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I’ve always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day!” White said. “When I first heard this concept I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature.”

Besides Family Matters, which aired for a total of nine seasons, White has also made appearances on Netflix’s 2022 film Hustle, CBS’ Me, Myself and I, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, and he’s set to join the Star Wars franchise in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is set to premiere on Disney + late this year.

So, are y’all excited about Jaleel White hosting The Flip Side?