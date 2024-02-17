Usher Announces New Scripted TV Series Focused On Black Love

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Usher may be having the best celebrity week ever. Fresh off getting married to his partner Jen Goicoechea, performing at the Super Bowl, releasing an album and launching a tour, he announced that he also has a TV show in development.

The 45-year-old musician is working with former Source editor Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and attorney Ken Meiselas on a new scripted project said to be focused on Black love, reports Deadline. Usher will executive produce the show currently called the Untitled Usher Project. His music will be the inspiration for the series that covers people navigating love and relationships in Atlanta, where Usher began his storied career.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher in a press release. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Usher has plenty of relationship experience to draw from. Goicoechea is his third wife. In an interview for a People cover story this week he said he’d proposed to Rozonda “Chili” Thomas who he dated for three years starting in 2001. He said she “broke his heart” when she turned him down. In 2007, he married fashion stylist Tameka Foster, and they had two sons, Naviyd, now 15, and Usher V, now 16. In 2015, he married creative director Grace Miguel but the marriage only lasted three years.

He and his new wife have two children, daughter Sovereign, 3, who appears with him in the “Ruin” video and son Sire, 2.

He says his fanbase negatively judged his marriage to Foster, becoming one of the factors that tore it apart.

“She was a dark-skinned woman, and maybe they didn’t want to love her in a way because of maybe some reason that had to do with themselves,” he told People. Raymond is also seven years older and had three sons from a previous marriage and relationship. “I don’t know. Or maybe she was not the best reference because of how she handled herself. That’s not for me to be concerned about. I did my part and what I thought was right.”