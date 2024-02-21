Donald Trump’s Sneakers Won’t Ship For Months And May Not Look The Way They Do In Ads

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As if Donald Trump’s new sneaker line and the MAGA minions who are lining up to buy them haven’t gotten roasted hard enough, it turns out customers who placed orders for the ugliest pair of “Air Treasons” imaginable might not receive them for months, according to the fine print in company’s official Trump Sneaker website.

“Trump Sneakers are expected to start shipping July 2024 for the gold High-Tops, and the Potus 45 White Knit & Red Wave Knit are expected to ship in August 2024,” the website stated. “Shipping and delivery dates are estimates only and cannot be guaranteed. We are not liable for any delays in shipments.”

To be fair, if you’re a MAGA rube whose fashion sense is as deplorable as your political leanings, and you dropped $400 on a gaudy pair of shoes that look like they were stolen from Homelander, the least of your concerns should be how late the delivery guy will be dropping off your fresh pair of Air Force Jan 6s.

The website also noted that the photos that have been floating around social media of the golden shoes Trump calls the “Never Surrender High Tops” are for “illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.” Imagine buying shoes that look like Monopoly board game pieces in the photo only to be disappointed when you receive the Wish version of those ugly-ass shoes that probably turn your feet green.

Unfortunately for the buyers, if they are disappointed with their HairForce Trumps, they won’t be able to get their money back as the website notes: “There are no refunds. All sales on GetTrumpSneakers.com are final.”

It’s almost as if everything Trump’s name is attached to is a potential scam and his gullible cultists will still empty their wallets for him every time.