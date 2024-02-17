Donald Trump hit up Sneaker Con, that’s not a typo. As news spread of his audacity, it also came to light that he is now selling sneakers, and the jokes have been non-stop ever since.
If you haven’t been paying attention, Cheeto is soon to be hard up for cash, if not so already, thanks to a series of L’s in court. The latest is getting fined $355M in a New York State courtroom for business fraud. Nevertheless, he’s still campaigning to be President, and to avoid jail, and one stop on Saturday, February 17, was at Sneaker Con.
MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard then reported that the Trump campaign would be hawking sneakers. Bruh…
Some of the shoe models include a gold-plated hi-top reportedly dubbed the “Never Surrender” while another looks like your standard Skechers, flyknit rip-off, respectfully. At this point, it’s clear we’re living in a simulation.
Trump is also selling fragrances, which comes with its own set of jokes since he’s been clowned for allegedly not having the best personal hygiene.
But we’re here for the sneaker slander, and assembled some of the best in the gallery, for archival purposes. Also, word is the kicks will cost his supporters a smooth $399. The jokes truly write themselves.
1. There’s a T on the side.
LMAO.
2. Bruh…
3. No shame.
4. How much?
5.
6.
7. Congratulations…
Ya played yourself.
8.
9.
10.
-
SZN Opener: USC Cornerback Ceyair Wright Talks Acting, Football, and Balancing Both
-
Kanye West Dresses Wife Bianca Censori Completely Naked Under Clear Poncho, Social Media Reacts
-
Donald Trump Booed At Sneaker Con While Selling Sneakers, X Clowns His Gold MAGA Fraud 1's
-
Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
Usher Says Chilli Broke His Heart After She Declined His Marriage Proposal, Social Media Gives Him The Side Eye
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You...