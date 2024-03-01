Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J…Again…For The 4th Time

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, Ray J and Princess Love must be shooting for the world record for most divorce attempts. The actress and “One Wish” singer have effectively divorced and un-divorced so many times it’s probably hard for even their most diehard fans to keep up.

Well, on Monday, Love indicated that the love has been lost once again by filing for divorce from Brandy’s brother for the fourth time. The. Fourth. Time.

According to Page Six, Love filed for divorce in Los Angeles County, and then, just hours later, she took to Instagram with a lengthy post announcing her split with Ray J.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce,” Love wrote. “After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.” (We’ve, uh—we’ve heard that before.)

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being,” she continued.

From Page Six:

The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star — who shares daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4, with the “Sexy Can I” crooner — further said that while their “relationships as spouses may be coming to an end, [they] remain committed to co-parenting.” “Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead,” Love added. Love first filed for divorce from her husband in May 2020 alleging he stranded her and their daughter in Las Vegas while he went to a strip club.

Love told a reporter from TMZ that she has been “good” since filing for the divorce and confirmed that the filing was “real” and not a publicity stunt.

But the question isn’t so much whether or not Love’s latest divorce filing is “real,” as much as the question is whether or not it’s permanent. After all, when it comes to divorce from the “I Hit It First” artist, even the third time wasn’t the charm.

But we’ll see.