Jamie Foxx Returns To Host ‘Beat Shazam’ Season 7 After Missing Last Season Due To Medical Complications

Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is headed back to the game show circuit late this spring along with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who will be joining her father on his return to Beat Shazam, Fox‘s interactive game show for music lovers and casual listeners alike.

According to Deadline, Foxx, the show’s executive producer, will return in May for Beat Shazam‘s seventh season after having to sit out Season 6 due to health complications he has since recovered from. Fellow actor and comedian Nick Cannon hosted the show in Foxx’s place last year.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, which premiered in 2017, here’s a quick rundown from Deadline:

Beat Shazam is a game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against the app Shazam for the chance to win $1 million. Throughout its six previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million. This season, Beat Shazam will feature special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.

So, it’s like music trivia night at home with your circle of friends, only the stakes are high, and your music knowledge just might put you in a different tax bracket.

Fox Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Entertainment, Allison Wallach, indicated that as exciting as the show is on its own, it’s really not the same without the Foxx family at the helm.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” Allison Wallach said. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Beat Shazam premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available on Fox and Hulu.