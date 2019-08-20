Nipsey Hussle’s Team Announces When His PUMA Capsule Collection Will Be Released

Weeks before he was senselessly gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in late March, Nipsey Hussle closed a collaboration and endorsement deal with PUMA. He announced it in an IG post sharing a video of him signing the contract telling his followers to look out for what’s to come from the union in the Fall. Unfortunately, his death not only left his family, friends, and fans grieving but also stalled his projects he was working on. Now we have a release date for the product of Nipsey and PUMA’s minds coming together.

Neighborhood Nip’s team is still continuing to work to keep his legacy going through his philanthropic endeavors and artistic work even after his death. Back in May Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Brand and Marketing Global Director ensured the late rapper’s collection will still be released.

“We’ll work with his family, and we’ll support his kids. We’re going to continue to release some product that we’ve created with him. We’ve also got some charity activations that we’ll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation.”

Nipsey’s family has been understandably quiet following his death only giving updates to any events associated with Hussle’s name. His Instagram page hasn’t posted anything since early April but broke its silence announcing the September 5th release date for his highly-anticipated PUMA capsule collection.

The investigation into Nipsey’s murder is still ongoing as prosecutors, and law enforcement builds their case against his alleged killer Eric Holder.

Photo: Vivien Killilea / Getty