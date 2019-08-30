Future Is Awarding Scholarships to Fans at Every Stop On His Legendary Nights Tour

Future may be deemed the coach of the Hot Boys summer, but now he’s using his powers for good.

Earlier this week Lil Uzi Vert offered to pay for a Temple student’s tuition if he proved he was enrolled by showing his transcripts, and now Future has pledged to give out scholarships himself. According to Pitchfork, the March Madness rapper will be doing the good deed throughout his stint on Meek Mill’s “Legendary Nights Tour.”

The scholarships will be given out through his ThreeWishesFoundation– but the recipients will have to earn them.

To be eligible, fans must follow the Free Wishes Foundation on Instagram and submit a 500-word essay to the theme of “How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be a Dream Come True” to info@freewishes.org. You can read more details here.

Winners not only get the scholarships, but they also get a special edition sweatshirt and tickets to the concert, which also includes YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Find out when the tour is hitting your city below:

08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

09/08 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

09/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/17 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

09/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center