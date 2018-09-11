He Shoots, She Scores: What’s Up With Antonio Brown?, Breaking Down Jay-Z’s Partnership With The NFL, & More

The NBA may be the best league but right now the NFL is definitely the most exciting.

The He Shoots, She Scores team –minus Sukii– chopped it up about all of Antonio Brown’s antics that got him kicked off the Oakland Raiders and conveniently in the hands of Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The head-scratching NFL news doesn’t stop there as Bruce and (mostly) Beanz sound off on Jay-Z’s partnership with the league. Both believe that Hov has enough goodwill in the hip hop community to be given the benefit of the doubt about the strategic alignment. Does Twitter feel the same? Not so much. Odell Beckham Jr might be getting overshadowed by AB, but that didn’t stop him from wearing a watch worth more than $150,000 on the field and getting reprimanded for it.

Bruce and Beanz also talk about their Super Bowl predictions as Beanz sulks over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bruce still has some faith in the New York Giants. And yes, they still talked about sex and relationship thanks to that viral tweet about coffee dates. Stick around ’till the end to hear what Sukii has to say about the latest dating debate on Twitter as well.

Listen to the second episode of the second season of He Shoots, She Scores

