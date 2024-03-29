BLACK WATCH: (3.29.24) ‘Justice, USA,’ ‘The Vince Staples Show’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Cassius team is back again with a new Black Watch, where we share what we feel our some clutch options to binge on your streamer of choice over the weekend, and beyond. As always, we’re sticking with TV that we actually see ourselves in because any sort of Black history is still an elective stateside.

Per usual we got some dope series that you might have missed and even through in a documentary for folk trying to learn something during their downtime. Feel free to let us know what you’re check for, too, in the comments.

Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall – MAX

There’s been a trend of Black chef’s going on food journeys that end up being inadvertent, or purposeful, histories on the contributions of African-Americans to the cuisine of the world. You should recognized Carla Hall from Top Chef and The Food Network and although she is talented chef, she is always open to learning, and the audience is the better for it. The history of Black folk when it comes to barbecue (duh) and ice cream (say word?) it’s all covered thoughtfully as Hall travels around the nation and globe on a food journey. —Alvin aqua Blanco

The Vince Staples Show – Netflix

If you’ve ever looked for a show that’s as irreverent as Vince Staples’ personality, you’ve found it in The Vince Staples Show. The Long Beach, California rapper partnered with Netflix to create his own series based on the everyday insanities and awkward moments of life. Through unexpected bank robberies and stress-inducing family reunions, Vince navigates life with a hilarious perspective. The first season only has 5 episodes, so get ready for an easy watch. —Bruce Goodwin II

Justice, USA – MAX

Docuseries Justice, USA follows the story of several teens and adults in Nashville in jails and prisons as well as juvenile detention centers after they have committed serious crimes, including murder. You hear firsthand accounts from the inmates and their families, attorneys, judges and more. Produced by Mike Tollin Productions and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, rapper/actor Common serves as an executive producer—along with Tamara Brown, Marshall Goldberg, and Mike Tollin while Randy Ferrell serves as showrunner—and was releasedt earlier this month.—Lexi Felder