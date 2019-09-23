A 6-Year-Old Girl Was Arrested for Having a Temper Tantrum in Florida

A six-year-old girl in Florida was arrested, fingerprinted, and had her mugshot taken by police following a temper tantrum she threw in school last week.

According to reports from WFLA, Meralyn Kirkland was notified that her granddaughter Kaia was brought to the juvenile detention center in Orlando, Florida after throwing a tantrum in class.

Kirkland was pretty clueless at first. “What do you mean she was arrested?” she recalled asking the officer. “He said there was an incident and she kicked someone and she is being charged and she is on her way,” Kirkland explained.

After explaining to the officer that Kaia has sleep apnea, and that could possibly explain the outburst, Kirkland says the cop showed no concern.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved and he says, ‘what medical condition?’ she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

Kirkland was dumbfounded at what was happening and couldn’t believe a child as young as Kaia had been arrested, or even could be arrested.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said.

Kaia is back at home with her grandmother, and they are waiting on legal advice as to what they should do next.