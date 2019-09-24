AM Roundup: Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement, LeBron James Co-Signs DaBaby, & More

Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Is Retiring.

On Sunday, Barry Gordy Jr. accepted the Motown Legacy Award during the Hitsville Honors ceremony at Orchestra Hall in Detroit. During his acceptance, he announced that he would be retiring.

“As I stand here I’m back where I started. I have come full circle, so it is only appropriate that…I should announce my retirement,” he said. “For years I have dreamt about it, talked about it, threatened it and tried to do it. In fact, this has gone on for so many years that those trying to help me retire (have) retired themselves. It is time for me to spend my next 60 years reflection on how fortunate I am, how much I appreciate and love all of you and how wonderful my life has been, and will continue to be.”

Gordy founded Motown in Detroit 60 years ago.

LeBron James Is Really Feeling DaBaby’s New Song.

DaBaby is readying his forthcoming album, Kirk, which is dedicated to his late father. In preparation, he released the first track from the album (“Intro”) last week, and everybody’s talking—including LeBron James.

“My pops smiling at this one fasho,” DaBaby wrote in a caption of a screen grab of Bron’s reaction video. In the clip, Bron can be see nodding his head to track.

“The homie @dababy SNAPPED,” Bron’s Insta story video reads.

Simone Biles Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.

Simon Biles not only earned herself a spot on her fifth straight world team next month in Stuttgart, Germany, but she’s also set to tie the legendary Kerri Strug as the only U.S. women to compete at worlds during five different years, per NBC Sports.

“Biles claimed the lone automatic world team spot by winning the all-around,” NBC Sports explains. “The rest will be chosen via committee. Five more women will be named to the world championships team after another day of non-all-around competition on Monday. One will later be designated alternate.”

We see you, Simone!

2019 Women's World Championships Team:

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Kara Eaker

Sunisa Lee

Grace McCallum

MyKayla Skinner Non-traveling alternates: Morgan Hurd & Leanne Wong — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 23, 2019

