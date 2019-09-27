Trump Reportedly Threatens Ukraine Whistle Blower & Compares Them To A “Spy”

Since becoming the president in 2016, Donald Trump‘s tenure has become more head-scratching as the days pass.

The past few have been especially horrifying as threats of impeachment have him acting more irrational than usual. Today, Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire testified about his handling of a whistleblower’s complaint against President Trump. The 9-page complaint alleges that Trump sought to “solicit interference” from Ukraine in the 2020 election.

It states that he pressed the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesky for information regarding Joe Biden that wouldn’t allow him to win the 2020 election– similar to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. While many were critical of Maguire’s handling of the whistleblower –as he was also appointed by Trump– he defended the whistle-blower.

“I think the whistleblower did the right thing. I believe the whistleblower has followed the statute every step of the way,” Maguire told House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff when asked whether he viewed the whistleblower as a political hack.

Trump, of course, wasn’t happy about the whistle blower’s testimony.

A whistleblower with second hand information? Another Fake News Story! See what was said on the very nice, no pressure, call. Another Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Adam Schiff has zero credibility. Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

According to the LA Times, the president also said he wanted things dealt with differently.

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Audio has since released of Trump comparing the whistleblower to a spy.