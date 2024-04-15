Subscribe
Cop A Pair Of Twisted Tea Cheater Pants Before They Sell Out

We don't condone anyone pulling a fast one while on the green.

Published on April 15, 2024

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea x Cheater Pants

The great minds at Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea have rolled out a new piece of fashion apparel that you can cop today, the Twisted Tea Cheater pants. If you have a golf lover in your life or like to hit the links yourself, you’re going to want a pair of these beauties.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, one of the leaders in the premium canned malt beverage space, realizes that iced tea and golfing go together. Via the brand’s new Cheater Pants, the pants come with an extra ball in case you need to pull a mulligan out of thin air. We should say that this isn’t the way you play the game but some of us out here might need a little clandestine help. The bright yellow pants, adorned with Twisted Tea logo branding, have a secret pocket that will roll the hidden ball down your pant leg onto the green.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea x Cheater Pants

“Golf is hard and so is our tea. That’s why we’re bringing our fans Cheater Pants, a never-been-done-before innovation to make their game as fun as sipping a Twisted Tea,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “As the world tunes into the most iconic golf tournament this week, we see our Cheater Pants as a symbol of freedom for golfers who appreciate the opportunity to play by their own rules. Because every golfer deserves a second chance, and every game needs a twist!”

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea x Cheater Pants

Again, we’re not condoning anyone pulling a fast one on their buddies while shooting a round of golf but hey, we all need some advantages out here.

You can get the Twisted Tea Cheater Pants today. A new drop comes out TODAY (Monday, April 15) at 3 PM EDT and the pants will be available until they sell out.

Find the pants here.

Photo: Twisted Tea

