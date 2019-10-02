6ix9ine’s Alleged Kidnapper Issues A Statement, Calling Him a “Clout Seeker”

Anthony “Harv” Ellison, is currently on trial in the Nine Trey Bloods racketeering case, and is also believed to be a suspect in the kidnapping of 6ix9ine back in July of 2018. Harv has released a statement to Complex, through his lawyer in reference to the testimony given against him.

Harv issues the statement via Ellison’s representative Camille Cushman, he called 6ix9ine’s testimony rehearsed, and is persistent on the idea that the kidnapping was staged by 6ix9ine for social media clout. However, during closing arguments, the government made the case that staging a robbery on yourself would not bring you clout, and would just embarrass the rapper, Harv responded directly to that via this statement.

“[6ix9ine] didn’t care if the stunt could be taken as embarrassing, he thought it was believable, he said it would even make some people feel bad for him, which was good after all the trolling he had done. It worked, even Shotti bought it.”

Cushman also believes the government is hoping that the jurors’ have a negative attitude towards gangs, and believe 6ix9ine’s testimony despite pushing together facts that just don’t make sense.

The statement read:

Throughout the 6ix9ine trial, we heard multiple testimonies of what allegedly took place on July 22, 2018 and Oct 24, 2018—two dates associated with federal charges that have defendant Anthony “Harv” Ellison currently facing a potential life sentence if convicted. The witnesses have been primarily NYPD or government cooperators, primed in advance to weave together a loose storyline that indicts Ellison in crimes that lack evidence.

Testimonies delivered by witnesses are sophisticated and rehearsed; witnesses met with the government on more than 20 occasions for sessions that lasted more than seven hours each. Upon cross-examination, the same witnesses who could quote minute details from insignificant moments from 2015, repeatedly responded to defense lawyer’s questions with “I don’t recall.” False narratives have been established by relying on incongruent witness stories and without citing hard evidence.

There is no evidence or eyewitnesses to corroborate the fed’s story. The prosecutors brought a cell-site expert under oath who ended up revealing discrepancies in their previous witness testimony. The testimonies were clearly scripted. And their biggest witness was 6ix9ine, an expert manipulator.

While the government did prove Ellison was a loyal and protective member of 6ix9ine’s team, they struggled to produce evidence that proved that Ellison has, in fact, done anything he’s being charged with. Prosecutors are steering the jury to overlook timelines, conflicting accounts, and lack of substantive evidence and instead tap into the jurors’ fear and bias of gangs.

An important detail that was left out by prosecutors was that federal agents promised Ellison that he would be home in weeks if he were to give a statement that corroborated their version of events, and that his involvement/arrest was “business, not personal.”

When it comes to the burden of effectively charging someone with years or a life sentence, there can be no room for error. With the lack of substantial evidence and incongruences presented throughout this trial, we must demand a more solid case. There can be no doubt.

There’s obviously believed to be some discrepancies from Harv’s team in believing 6ix9ine’s testimony, their job is to prove Harv’s innocence. But the burden of proof does fall on the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Harv is guilty of the crimes he is being accused of, we will find out if the jurors believe prosecution did that.