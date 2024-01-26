50 Cent Denies Using Ozempic After 40-Pound Weight Loss: “I Was Working The F-ck Out Man”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is not letting the internet explain his massive weight loss by speculating that he’s on Ozempic, the FDA-approved drug designed to lower the blood sugar of type 2 diabetes patients that also tends to cause weight loss as a side-effect.

Fif recently took to Instagram to show off all the weight he lost after fans had all the jokes in 2022 when the “In da Club” rapper looked more like a buck 25 than 50 Cent during his surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

50 implied that the weight loss was due to good old fashioned “work,” presumably meaning diet and exercise, but fans across X were not buying it. Many of them appeared to be pretty damn sure 50 Cent is taking Ozempic injections.

50 seems to have a pretty good sense of humor about it all—which makes sense considering his own reputation for being a professional internet troll—but he did record a video denying the Ozempic rumor, which he posted to IG.

“You want to talk about weight loss, I was in the gym, I was working the f-ck out, man,” 50, born Curtis Jackson, said. “They’re gonna say it’s Ozempic. I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do, you’ve seen me on tour, I run around.”

“I was 253 pounds, I’ve came down, I’m 210 right now,” he continued. “Tell me how you feel about it. You tell me how you feel about it later.”

Studies have shown that patients who used 0.5 mg doses of Ozempic experienced an average weight loss of eight pounds. Even at the larger doses, the average weight loss was no more than about 15 pounds. 50 has clearly lost more weight than that, and if it’s the 40-pound weight loss he says it was (which looks about right), it just isn’t likely Ozempic alone is responsible for that, if at all.

Anyway, congrats on the weight loss, Fif. We just hope you’re in good health. That’s what’s important!

