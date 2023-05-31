adidas Launches Last Ever YEEZY Sneaker Sale, Twitter Rejoices & Cries

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

adidas is selling Yeezys for the last time ever today.

Months ago, when Kanye West’s partnership was terminated for antisemitic remarks, rumors began to circlulate about what the German sportswear brand would do with over a billion dollars worth of leftover merch.

After mulling over burning it, the brand decided to reconnect with Ye to sell off the rest of the goods and then call it quits.

Once the inventory is sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to anti-hate organizations, including the foundation set up in George Floyd‘s honor after he was killed by a group of police officers in his adopted home city of Minneapolis in 2020.

So, today and only today, May 31, 2023, a bevy of sneakers will be available through the adidas Confirmed app and online store. However, some of the releases will spill over until June 1 due to time zones.

Upon news that adidas would finally be putting the haul on sale, the next logical question for sneakerheads was what would be available. It turns out there’s a mix of leftover releases from 2022 and things that were initially scheduled to release this year.

“The release will mark the first time that products have been available to consumers since adidas terminated the YEEZY partnership in October 2022. The products will be existing designs and designs initiated in 2022 for sale in 2023. Additional releases of existing inventory are currently under consideration, but timing is yet to be determined,” adidas said in a press release last week.

Two years worth of releases is a lot, so to break it all down, here’s what’s up for grabs:

YEEZY 350 V2 CMPCT “Panda,” YEEZY 500 “Utility Black,” YEEZY Boost 380 “Covellite,” YEEZY slide “Azure,” YEEZY 450 “Cinder,” YEEZY Boost 700 V2 “Tephra,” YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Azure,” YEEZY Boost 700 “Salt,” YEEZY 350 V2 “Zebra,” YEEZY slide “Onyx,” YEEZY Foam Runner “Clay Red,” YEEZY Boost 350 “Pirate Black,” and YEEZY Foam Runner “Clay Taupe.”

If many of your favorites are available, be prepared to dig deep into your pockets, with most pairs costing more than $200.

See how Twitter‘s reacting below to being able to snag a pair or missing out for the last time ever.