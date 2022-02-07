adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 “Wave Runner” To Restock Next Month

Get ready hypebeasts, y’all about to get another chance at picking up the adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 “Wave Runner”‘s come next month.

According to HypeBeast, the OG colorway of “Solid Grey/Chalk White/Core Black,” will be restocking once again 5 years after making its debut and immediately becoming a grail amongst sneakerheads and sneaker collectors across the board. Arguably the most popular model and colorway of the Adidas Yeezy line, the 700 “Wave Runner” had its coming out party back in 2017 and was a smash with the sneaker community as soon as it hit the streets. Having restocked in both 2018 and 2019, it was still a tough copp as people snatched up pairs as soon as they became available.

Though the BOOST 700 has dropped in quite a few colorways over the years, the “Wave Runner”‘s have been the must-have kicks of the line and resale on these have reached up to $500 as sneakerheads consider them grails in their collections.

With news that they’ll be restocking next month best believe heads will be doing all the raffles and setting up all the bots to eat up merchandise as soon as they hit the net (bastards).

Retail will be $300 so start saving up now if you plan on trying to get a pair.