Jordan Brand & Levi’s Link Up To Give The Jordan 3 The Denim Treatment

Published on January 9, 2026
Jordan Brand and Levi’s are linking up to build upon the already sturdy foundation they’ve built together since 2008.

Like all of Jordan Brand’s (and Nike’s, too) collaborations with Levi’s, it’s rooted in a classic silhouette draped in the legendary jean outfitters’ denim.

This time it’s the Air Jordan 3, and we got a sneak peek at the colorway back in November when Jordan devotee Spike Lee was spotted rocking those courtside at a New York Knicks game. And now, he returns for the official campaign lookbook.

Lee wore the rigid blue colorway on the hardwood, still equipped with the elephant-print wrapping around the toe and heel. It sits atop a white-and-black base to break up the deep blues and has a black tongue highlighted with a red Jumpman.

Now we know the collection includes two other colorways: a sail denim for those not scared of an easily weathered look, and a black denim pair with very similar color blocking to the cult classic “Black Cement” 3s.

Levi’s took the reins for the skater-inspired apparel, which includes pieces heavily influenced by the 1980s and 1990s.

There are tees, jerseys, and zip-up hoodies paying homage to the Jordan wings logo, first seen on the Jordan 1s ankle collar and more prominently on the Jordan 2s tongue. Levi’s falls into its own nostalgia, with nods to its bold “Button Your Fly” mantra from the ’90s that’s sprawling across tees, which celebrates the classic 501s sans zipper. Standouts include a Chicago Bulls-ready varsity jacket as well as jeans and jorts to showcase what Levi’s does best.

Exact release dates for the $225 sneakers and clothing haven’t been announced, but a spring 2026 drop is expected.

The collection comes just months after Levi’s joined forces with Nike for a trio of Air Max 95s in similar color options and a complete Canadian tuxedo look. Levi’s’ VP of Collaborations Leo Gamboa says that with the July 2025 release, the team “set out to craft an immersive experience that celebrates the shared legacy and forward-thinking spirit of both brands.”

Get a better look at the collection below.

    More from Cassius Life

