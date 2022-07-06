Jordan Brand Introduces The Air Jordan 37 & Its African Basket Weaving Inspiration

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The most storied signature sneaker line has a new addition to the family.

Jordan Brand has added to the offering with the announcement of the Air Jordan XXXVII, inspired by the jumping sequences of the greatest basketball player ever. Nike’s Sport Research Lab (NSRL) noted the importance of jumping and broke down the action into three stages to build the perfect sneaker; crash, load, and launch.

For crashing, Jordan Brand included the TPU mold along the heel that encapsulates the Formula 23 foam that helps cushion and mellows the harsh landing.

Next is the load phase, which aids in seamlessly transferring energy from the heel to the mid-foot by adding the carbon fiber midfoot. The technology returns after first being used on patent leather coveted Jordan 11 and hasn’t been used since the Jordan 22.

Last in the integral parts of a jump is the launch which gets aided by the Zoom Air Strobel unit, which gives you that extra oomph to get the most out of your leap.

Aside from all the jump-aiding technology in the sole, the upper is also revolutionary with the introduction of Lenoweave, which uses a yarn called Arkema for a sturdy yet flexible feel. Jordan Brand’s use of the pattern within the Lenoweave also has a culture rooted in West African basket weaving and design cues that celebrate the Jordan 7.

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design,” says Nike of the new technology.

The Jordan VII influence can even be seen deeper with a Hare colorway and outsole color blocking similar to the Bordeaux colorway.

The price hasn’t yet been announced but is rumored to be around the $200 mark, with the Beyond Borders colorway releasing in September and the Hare colorway dropping later in the fall.

Check out more pictures of the latest Jordan signature sneaker in the gallery below: