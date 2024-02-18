Jaylen Brown & Kenny Smith Roasted As Fans React To 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Festivities

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

After a fun-filled Friday night that saw Shannon Sharpe’s team beat Stephen A. Smith’s in the Celebrity All-Star game, it was time for arguably the most entertaining night— Saturday.

The night consisted of the often hated Skills Challenge and two yearly favorites in the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk contest.

The Skills Challenge was highlighted by Timberwolves Anthony Edwards trying to spice it up by only shooting left-handed, a decision he made that was only supposed to affect Sunday’s All-Star game. But he royally ruined his squad’s chances of winning the Skills Challenge, as he missed three straight corners threes, two of which bricked off the side of the backboard. In the end, the host cities team, the Indian Pacers, comprised of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner, took home the win.

Next was the three-point contest, which consisted of stars like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young.

However, despite claiming he “ain’t got it no more,” Damian Lillard not only won but became the first repeat winner since Jason Kapono did so in 2007 and 2008. Lillard poured in 26 points, and then it was time for Sabrina Ionescu to take on Steph Curry in their own 3-point contest.

Ionescu — who shot with a WNBA ball but stood at the NBA arch– proved she could easily keep up with the guys by also dropping 26 points. But Curry, being the league’s best-ever shooter, eclipsed her with 29 points to win their shootout. Hopefully, the competition will become a yearly thing, with more men and women participating to shed light on some impressive talent the WNBA holds.

Commentator Kenny Smith caught some heat after saying, “She should’ve shot from the 3-point line that the women shoot from.”

Lastly was the dunk contest with Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks G Leaguer Jacob Toppin, 2022 champ Obi Toppin’s younger brother, $300 million man Jaylen Brown, and G Leaguer Mac McClung, who won last year.

Jaylen Brown brought out the theatrics like wearing a white glove on his notiiously weak left hand, and jumping over streamer Kai Cenat, he was unable to get it done against now two-time winner McClung who went even bigger by jumping over Shaq.

See how social media is reacting to the Saturday night festivities of All-Star Weekend.