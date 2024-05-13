Angel Reese Scores New Endorsement Deal With Good American Denim Dedicated To Tall Women

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese has 3.1 million social media followers, more than the WNBA…and her college rival Caitlin Clark. Now, she has a new deal with a Black-owned company.

Good American has tapped the 6-foot-3 Chicago Sky forward as their spokeswoman for their new tall women’s jeans line. Though the company is commonly associated with co-founder Khloe Kardashian, CEO Emme Grede, who is Black, founded it with her.

Reese, who just turned 22 and attended her first Met Gala, will be the face of the line made for women 5-foot-10 and up. The hoops star announced the news on her social media account, showing off the various styles. “SKY HIGH with @goodamerican New game-changing denim for my girls who are 5’10 or taller🤍” she posted.

“Angel Reese is the embodiment of everything Good American stands for — fierce, confident, and unapologetically free to be her authentic self,” Grede told Page Six. “She’s been a transformative force, reshaping the narrative around female athletes.”

She added, “We’re so proud to have Angel as the face of our new campaign, as we introduce long inseams tailored for women 5-foot-10 and up, empowering every woman to embrace her individuality and stand tall in her journey.”

The new line is Good American’s Long Inseam denim, which has inseams from 33-37 inches. Most women’s jeans range from 28-32 inches.

Known as the “Bayou Barbie” during her time at LSU, Reese won a national championship in 2023 against Clark’s University of Iowa team, setting viewership and attendance records in the process. She was already making millions from NIL deals while in college, endorsing top-tier brands like Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Beats headphones and Reebok.

Of her upcoming WNBA debut, Reese told Vogue it wasn’t a decision she made lightly. She had a year left of eligibility but decided to go pro, she says, to compete on another level.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told the magazine, which did a feature on her last month. A Vogue co-sign doesn’t just solidify her status as an ascendant sports star, it puts the world on notice she’s also fashion influencer. Her NBA draft dress, a silvery, slinky, backless hooded number by Bronx and Banco was followed by sheer, baby blue dress by Valentino for the Met Gala.

“I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American,” Reese said. “My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”