The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2024 Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala is in the books, and many of your favorite stars understand the assignment this year, because it was pretty easy to interpret.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code attendees are expected to follow is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by a short story written by famed English novelist JG Ballard.

Before the show, Vogue explained that the event “has not to do with the Brothers Grimm or Disney but rather the celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again—and are thus sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute.”

So, tons of Hollywood elite took things very literally by incorporating natural elements into their outfits by way of sand and free-flowing shapes, which led to a night obsessed with horticulture.

Some were hits, and others were clear misses, but we’ll let you be the judge. Check out some of the best, worst and just memorable ‘fits from the guys at the 2024 Met Gala below.