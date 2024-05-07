The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2024 Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala is in the books, and many of your favorite stars understand the assignment this year, because it was pretty easy to interpret.
This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code attendees are expected to follow is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by a short story written by famed English novelist JG Ballard.
Before the show, Vogue explained that the event “has not to do with the Brothers Grimm or Disney but rather the celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again—and are thus sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute.”
So, tons of Hollywood elite took things very literally by incorporating natural elements into their outfits by way of sand and free-flowing shapes, which led to a night obsessed with horticulture.
Some were hits, and others were clear misses, but we’ll let you be the judge. Check out some of the best, worst and just memorable ‘fits from the guys at the 2024 Met Gala below.
1. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo shows out for every red carpet he steps foot on, so it’s not surprising that he made sure his Met Gala look would be memorable—cape included. Attached to his cream jacket was a cape, which paid homage to journalist André Leon Talley and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther. He finished the look with wide-legged black pants and matching shoes.
2. Donald GloverSource:Getty
You never know if Donald Glover’s gonna go with a classic tux or a cropped suit jacket with the sides cut out showing some skin. This time around, he went for more of an oversized classic look by way of a dusty rose Saint Laurent suit with a matching shirt and tie.
3. Bad BunnySource:Getty
As co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, Bad Bunny had to show out. He donned a deep navy Maison Margiela Artisanal suit by John Galliano and a fuzzy hat. To complete the look, he even had some accessories as he walked around with a matching floral bouquet for some gothic vibes.
4. Ben SimmonsSource:Getty
Part-time basketball player Ben Simmons took some time off from his busy offseason to take the Met Gala’s “Garden of Time” theme very literally by carrying a briefcase with a clock affixed to the front. For the threads, Simmons rocked a full Thom Browne look with a tartan edge. The bottom features a vine that runs up the top and finishes with a white rose embroidery. And his glasses, of course, were rose-tinted.
5. UsherSource:Getty
Usher was another Gala goer who kept the garden theme up without it coming off too on the nose.
The R&B legend popped out in an all-black Alexander McQueen look that was very The Phantom of the Opera. Cloak included, Usher wore a shimmering black tux, a wide-brimmed black leather hat and pointy black shoes.
The detailing afront the jacket was some red roses on the chest, and he even carried one for some continuity.