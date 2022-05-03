The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men at The 2022 Met Gala

The most photographed fashion event in the world has finally come to a close.
Met Gala 2022 is behind us, but the looks –both good and bad– will be talked about endlessly for the next few days, and others will be imprinted in pop culture as hilarious memes. Each year the gala is given a theme that celebrities often don’t follow, and this year’s was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie.” Many thought it was out of touch since the Gilded era represented a time in the late 1800s that saw the United States see immense success due to industrialization. Yet, we’re currently in a time of inflation and a seemingly never-ending pandemic.
Still, celebs and their famous and rich friends showed up at the party –which costs $35,000 a ticket– to rock some of the most head-scratching outfits we’ve seen in a long time. The event had everything, whether you’re here for outlandish outfits or classic wares.
Check out some of the best and worst outfits at the 2022 Met Gala below:
1. Kid CudiSource:Getty
When you’re friends with one of the best Japanese designers of our generation, who also founded BAPE, you’re bound to get fits off when necessary. We’re looking at you, Kid Cudi, who’s buddies with Nigo and got laced with a custom Kenzo suit and a matching cape. The royal blue suit was detailed with a poppy pattern in the lining, a new Nigo signature. Cudi kept things chill down below with a chunky sole Chelsea boot.
And how can we forget the jewelers glued under his eyes?
2. Anderson .PaakSource:Getty
Since linking up with Bruno Mars to form Silk Sonic Anderson .Paak’s style has evolved into that of a 1970s caricature, so his outfit at the MET Gala didn’t stray far from his ideals. His custom head-to-toe Gucci look designed by Alessandro Michele featured a loud embroidered jacket and black leather pants that matched his tie. Interview reported that Paak had chocolate mushrooms in his pocket, so he was in for a wild night.
3. QuestloveSource:Getty
“I’ll try to make my comfort more Vogue,” said Questlove when being interviewed about his outfit, which just about summed up his vibe.
While he didn’t wear a stuffy suit, he made sure to represent Black women by rocking clothes made by Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters; both ladies from Alabama. Quest knew that the gilded theme meant something different to Black folks and made sure he paid homage. And if you think his signature Crocs were left at home, think again.
4. Bad BunnySource:Getty
Bad Bunny is never one to bend societal norms when it comes to his clothing choices, and his done it once again in style. Bad Bunny donned a Boilersuit designed by Ricardo Tisci for Burberry, but instead of pants, the look was completed with a skirt. To stay on theme, he showed up with a bun sitting on top of his head that was accessorized with bejewels. GQ asked him about his decision not to wear pants, to which he simply responded, “I much prefer it to pants!”
5. StormzySource:Getty
Fresh off his tour back home in the UK, Stormzy flew across the pond to flex on the steps of the MoMA.The rapper wore an all-white suit– a custom piece designed by Ricardo Tisci for Burberry, complete with satin lapels. This was Stormzy’s first Met Gala, so he wanted to try something a bit different.
“Usually I wear all black a lot of the time… so it’s nice to shine today,” he told Vogue.
And shine he did.