‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Kicked Off Show After Using The N-Word, Social Media Reacts

In today’s episode of “See, This is Why We’re Collecting Folding Chairs Now,” a white contestant on the reality competition show Big Brother has been removed from the cast after casually using the N-word out of nowhere.

CBS confirmed Wednesday that 30-year-old Luke Valentine is off the show after he used the racial slur in footage that aired on the series’ 24-hour live feed, according to HuffPost:

In the clip, Valentine drops the slur during a casual conversation with other contestants before covering his mouth and correcting himself, saying “dude.” He then turns to fellow contestant Jared Fields, who is Black and sitting nearby, and says “I’m sorry” while laughing. CBS announced later Wednesday that it was ejecting Valentine from the show and that his removal would be discussed on an upcoming episode. “Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” the network said in a statement. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Yeah—it’s hard to imagine that it was the first time Valentine had said it. Perhaps he wasn’t quite used to Black people being around, which would explain why he became hyperaware that there was one sitting within earshot only after using the words among his white peers on the show.

Maybe he felt comfortable saying it because the reality show he was on had a history of letting racist white contestants run wild on Black cast members and go unchallenged. But, no, CBS would certainly never allow such a thing. Oh, wait…

More from HuffPost: