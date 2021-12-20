The Biggest Tech Wins of 2021

Sponsored By Volvo

As 2021 comes to a close, at least one aspect of business still managed to have a pretty successful year, the tech world.

Despite significant challenges, the tech industry managed to make lemonade out of lemons and capitalized on the high demand for particular items. Buyers were not stingy with their bucks when shopping for the hottest items from Apple, Sony, or Microsoft. The sneaker industry also still managed to thrive in spite of world calamity and the pandemic.

People were also digging deep in their wallets to take part in the crypto wave to score big in the stock market. T Music and movie streaming also had a great year as well as movies and original series continued to roll out to keep subscribers glued to their televisions and streaming devices.

There are plenty of wins to talk about. We explored them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty