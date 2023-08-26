Brandon Ingram The Latest NBA Superstar To Join The Jordan Brand Family, Will Wear The Air Jordan 38

The Jordan family continues to grow.
Former Duke Blue Devil and New Orleans Pelicans all-star Brandon Ingram is joining Jordan Brand. Ingram announced he signed an endorsement deal with the footwear and apparel brand on X, calling it a “game changer,” ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports.
Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer,” said @B_Ingram13. “A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court,” per DePaula.
Ingram will be one of the many faces pushing the upcoming Air Jordan 38 to kick off his shoe deal with Jordan Brand, according to DePaula.
Ingram is repping Team USA overseas during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. Ingram’s signing comes after Aaron Judge announced he was joining the Jordan Brand family, and Luka Dončić extended his deal with Jordan Brand until 2029.
Ingram joins teammate fellow Pelicans’ teammate Zion Williamson, plus other NBA hoopers Dončić, Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and WNBA star Satou Sabally on the Jordan Brand rosters.
Congrats to Brandon Ingram on the big move.
See more photos from the announcement below.
Photo: Jordan Brand / Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram
Jordan Brand welcomes Brandon Ingram to the Jordan Brand family.
