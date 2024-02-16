Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA Women’s Basketball Scoring Record Amid 49-Point Performance

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As if there was any doubt about who’d be the first pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark has once again proved she’s a certified bucket-getter.

Last night, Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes took on Michigan Wolverines, solidifying herself as one of the most prolific scorers college ball has ever seen.

Going into the game, the six-footer only needed eight points to set the new record for all-time scoring, surpassing Kelsey Plum’s 3,527 points through 139 games at Washington from 2013-17.

Clark poured in those eight points, with the final being a deep logo three to take the number one spot as the crowd erupted.

From there, she lit up the scoreboard even more en route to the Hawkeyes 106-89 win over Michigan. She dropped a career-high 49 points, besting her previous 46-point record.

It was clear that it’d be a historic night after she scored 23 points in the first quarter, which was more than Michigan’s entire team had dropped. As the buzzer sounded at halftime, she was already just two assists short of a double-double. She made all nine of her three-point attempts and sunk all eight free throws, as she was 16 for 31 from the field.

Aside from eclipsing the ladies, she’s also keeping up with the guys. She’s set to break the men’s scoring record too, set by LSU’s “Pistol” Pete Maravich in 1970. His record stands at 3,667, which means Clark only needs 98 points to top the list.

There are five games left in the regular season for her to notch the record, not to mention the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tourney right after.

“I don’t know if you could script it any better,” Clark said after the game. “Just to do it in this fashion, I’m very grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so many people who have been my foundation in everything I’ve done since I was a young little girl. You all knew I was going to shoot the logo three for the record.”

See how hyped social media is after an impressive and record-breaking performance from Clark below.