CASSIUS Gems: La La’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

La La Anthony is celebrating her 42nd birthday today.

The Brooklyn native may now be known for running in the same circles as Kim Kardashian and being the mother of growing basketball talent Kiyan Anthony, which she shares with Carmelo Anthony.

However, her impressive career and cultural contributions date back more than twenty years. In high school, she managed to nab an internship that eventually turned into hosting Future Flavas alongside Ludacris. Then, after earning her chops by cohosting a Los Angeles’ 92.3 The Beat, she took her talents back to New York on what became her largest platform yet as a TV Personality when she worked as a VJ on MTV’s video music show TRL.

Since leaving the personality and hosting space, she stayed in entertainment and built up her actor credits, with roles in Single Ladies, The Chi, Think Like a Man, and perhaps most famously on Power. La La played Lakeisha Grant for several seasons and eventually reprised the character for the Power Book II: Ghost spinoff.

Acting aside, La La makes sure to pick up other bags and passions along the way, including the La La Land Foundation’s “ThreeSixty” program, which works with young adults at Rikers Island to provide them with mentorship so they can make better decisions when they reenter the public.

Plus, a quick scroll through her Instagram also proves that she likes to have some fun with the occasional thirst trap and bikini pictures that prove she’s aging like fine wine.

“Showing confidence in who you are can really bring out and unlock your inner sexy! Put on your favorite outfit, have a date night with your partner, hang out with your friends, or just lounge at home with your favorite movie—do all of the things that make you happy,” she told BET in 2022 when asked about when she feels her sexiest.

Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.