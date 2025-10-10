Subscribe
Pop Culture

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA Announces Alternative “All American” Halftime Show For Bad Bunny Haters

Published on October 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Night One - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Charlie Kirk may have been killed at a Utah college last month, but his Turning Point movement is still strong.

The right-wing organization’s latest fight is against the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl. So instead of being forced to watch someone sing in another language for a few minutes, they’re creating their own halftime entertainment for anyone looking to avoid it. 

Related Stories

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon,” it posted on social media alongside a Feb. 8 date. 

A link followed for people who want to stay updated on the alternative show celebrating “faith, family, and freedom,” and even a survey asking what genre you’d like to see instead, including a bunch of popular picks like Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Worship. But the glaring option sits at the top and is a direct dig at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican roots, which is “Anything in English.”

It’s unclear where exactly the concert will be held, if fans will be allowed to watch it live, or stream it on major platforms after switching from NBC in the middle of the big game.

The hate for Bad Bunny is clear, given his strong views on American politics, which can be summed up by his making fun of Donald Trump’s voice in his “NUEVAYoL” music video and refusing to tour the United States in protest of ICE conducting raids at his venues.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the NFL “sucks” for choosing Bad Bunny and promised to have an ICE presence at the Super Bowl, which will be hosted at Levi’s Stadium. 

“I have the responsibility for making sure that everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave. And that’s what America is about,” she added.

Bad Bunny doesn’t seem to mind all the backlash, even poking fun at detractors during his Saturday Night Live monologue, saying “even Fox News” is excited for the performance and says those who don’t speak Spanish, “have four months to learn.”

He also caused controversy when he attended a New York Yankees game, and he remained seated during “God Bless America.” The singer did have his priorities straight when he was able to snatch a foul ball, though.

See social media’s reaction to Turning Point’s decision below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Related Tags

bad bunny charlie kirk super bowl
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake's Defamation Lawsuit Againt UMG Dismissed, Social Media Piles On

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)
Sports

Longtime HBCU Coach Abruptly Quits Ahead Of Season Amid Abuse Allegations

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Former Spiritual Advisor Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse, X Searches Hard For MAGA Outrage

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close