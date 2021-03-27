Jamaican Cosplayer Chet Hanks Says “White Boy Summer” Is Coming, Twitter Says Nah

Tom and Rita Hanks’s problematic offspring has resurfaced, and yes, he’s still annoying.
Chet Hanks has surfaced for the first time in 2021 to make a special announcement for the summer, and it’s supposedly going to be a white one. The iconic actor’s son has all of Twitter rolling its eyes in unison after he declared a “white boy summer” is coming. Obviously, he took a page out of Megan Thee Stallion’s book who coined the term “Hot Girl Summer,” even spawning a hit record of the same name featuring Nicki Minaj.
In a video he shared on his Instagram account, he jokingly wrote, “Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully.”
In the accompanying clip, he clarifies what he meant by white boy summer by pointing out he doesn’t mean white boys like Donald Trump or Nascar white boys, but more like himself, Jack Harlow, and Jon B.
Hanks may have thought the video was hilarious. Twitter immediately was annoyed. Like they always do, following anything Hanks shares on social media proceeded to drag him up and down timelines.
We feel that Hanks knew this was going to be the response all along because he is a troll, and we have successfully fallen for his trap. Regardless, the jokes and takes are flowing with most people wondering what Tom Hanks did to be burdened with Chet Hanks?
Tom and Rita watching Chet Hanks on instagram pic.twitter.com/sLKflLUfUd
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 27, 2021
You can peep more reactions to Chet Hanks’ ridiculous video in the gallery below.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
1.
I'm not sure what Tom Hanks did in his previous life to deserve a son like Chet Hanks but I'm pretty sure he had to set a rectory on fire https://t.co/7XkGjP4eSS— Habitual Line Stepper (@ItsOkToHateMe) March 27, 2021
2.
Tom hanks: so son are you winning yet?— lana delco rey (@JawnValjawn) March 27, 2021
Chet hanks: pussyclot!!!!! https://t.co/31lO4iT64g
3.
I can never bring myself to take a Chet Hanks video off mute.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) March 27, 2021
4.
I’m so mad at y’all for making white boys like chet hanks and jack harlow think their special.— 🪐 Dallas 🪐 (@venusflights) March 27, 2021
5.
What if Tom Hanks is really just like Chet Hanks but he’s such a good actor, he’s fooling us pic.twitter.com/mfNddzlDjP— Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) March 27, 2021
6.
everything i know about chet hanks ive learned against my will.— jas (@itshawkguy) March 27, 2021
7.
I am, not in the slightest interested in reality tv, but, if someone were to make one documenting the relationship between Colin and Chet Hanks, including occasional guest appearances by Tom and Rita, I would obsessively watch it. Like, I would host watch parties and everything— Derek Miranda (@DerekMiranda85) March 27, 2021
8.
How Chet Hanks is about to make it a white boy summer pic.twitter.com/gh99hjat8c— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 27, 2021
9.
Chet Hanks is the price we all must pay for Tom Hanks neglecting his parental duties to give us all those classic movies— Frogger Neal 🥀🏴☠️🚩 (@froggneal) March 27, 2021
10.
🤔 I’m scared of Chet Hanks “White Boy Summer”. WTF does that even mean. Cause we have endured a white boys winter. pic.twitter.com/DE57T5QY88— jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) March 27, 2021
