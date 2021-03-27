Chet Hanks , Newsletter , Tom Hanks
Jamaican Cosplayer Chet Hanks Says “White Boy Summer” Is Coming, Twitter Says Nah

Chet Hanks Says 'White Boy Summer" Is Coming, Twitter Strongly Disagrees

Tom and Rita Hanks’s problematic offspring has resurfaced, and yes, he’s still annoying. 

Chet Hanks has surfaced for the first time in 2021 to make a special announcement for the summer, and it’s supposedly going to be a white one. The iconic actor’s son has all of Twitter rolling its eyes in unison after he declared a “white boy summer” is coming. Obviously, he took a page out of Megan Thee Stallion’s book who coined the term “Hot Girl Summer,” even spawning a hit record of the same name featuring Nicki Minaj.

In a video he shared on his Instagram account, he jokingly wrote, “Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully.”

In the accompanying clip, he clarifies what he meant by white boy summer by pointing out he doesn’t mean white boys like Donald Trump or Nascar white boys, but more like himself, Jack Harlow, and Jon B.

Hanks may have thought the video was hilarious. Twitter immediately was annoyed. Like they always do, following anything Hanks shares on social media proceeded to drag him up and down timelines.

We feel that Hanks knew this was going to be the response all along because he is a troll, and we have successfully fallen for his trap. Regardless, the jokes and takes are flowing with most people wondering what Tom Hanks did to be burdened with Chet Hanks?

You can peep more reactions to Chet Hanks’ ridiculous video in the gallery below.

