When It Comes To Working With Nicki Minaj Again YG Says “I’m Cool”

Don’t expect a record featuring YG and Nicki Minaj for the foreseeable future.

YG revealed the 2018 track “Big Bank” that featured Nicki Minaj and Big Sean that lived on his album Stay Dangerous will be the last time the two will ever collaborate again. What caused the rift between the two artists? Tekashi 6ix9ine, of course. Minaj and 6ix9ine have worked together on two tracks, most recently the aptly titled record “Trollz.”

Speaking with The Real 92.3’s Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed, he was asked about working with the Minaj again. The “Go Loko” crafter didn’t immediately say no but first responded, “I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” before shaking his head and adding, “I’m a real street n*gga… Yeah, I’m cool.”

The Shaderoom shared the video, and like clockwork, Tekashi 6ix9ine showed up in the comment section adding:

“Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time…..”

YG and Tekashi’s disdain for another is well known. When YG first dropped “Big Bank,” 6ix9ine made fun of the single prompting the “beef” between the two artists. Back in 2018 during a concert stop in Australia, the Bompton rapper let his feelings be known about Tekashi who at the time was dealing with some serious legal issues stating:

I don’t wish jail on nobody. “That’s a f*cked up situation. That’s a f*cked up place.” After a brief pause, YG yells out, “BUT N***A F*CK 6IX9INE!” YG would even use a picture of Tekashi’s mugshot as a background visual at his concerts and released the track “Stop Snitchin” making light of the 6ix9ine singing like a bird in the case against the Nine Trey Bloods.

Tekashi was sentenced to 2 years in prison and was lauded for his “cooperation” in the case.

Since his release, he vowed to stop trolling but quickly broke that promise antagonizing the likes of Snoop Dogg online, calling him a snitch and more online trollish behavior.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty