Love Is Truly Blind: Clout Chaser Celina Powell Makes It Instagram Official With Mr. Cold Feet aka Clay Gravesande

Love is Blind star Clay Gravesande has put Amber Desiree “AD” Smith behind him and is moving forward with Celina Powell.

Wait… what?

That was the consensus when clout chaser/OnlyFans model Celina Powell dropped a video on her Instagram timeline confirming she and the Love is Blind star are an item.

Clay is famous for letting his dad’s penchant for being a rolling stone linger in his mind, leading to him getting cold feet at the altar; Powell is best known for allegedly hooking up with DJ Akademiks, Snoop Dogg, Offset, Tekashi 6ix9ine and a gang of other celebrity men.

In the post that set the internet on fire, Powell and Gravesande are in bed getting cozy. The caption reads “life lately” with a heart and lock and key emoji.

Powell also shared the post in her IG Stories with the captions “my man my man my man” and, in a follow-up post, a picture of Clay carrying her while she takes a selfie in the mirror with the caption reading, “having way better luck since I met u.”

Clay has yet to post anything on his Instagram account, but Powell is loving the attention she is receiving. In two recent IG Story posts she responds to the comments she is getting letting people know she is unbothered and celebrating the fact she is trending on X, formerly Twitter.

Social Media Has Thoughts

Speaking of Elon Musk’s platform, those who were all in for Clay and AD’s “engagement” are using the moment to validate their earlier skepticism of Clay.

They believe he was never involved in the experiment for the right reasons, especially since he hasn’t been shy about his preferences following his “relationship” with AD.

In an April Big Homies House podcast episode, Clay revealed his celebrity crush as Coi Leray.

“You put me on the spot with that one. I feel like that changes all the time,” Clay begins. “Right now… you know, it’s weird. I got a weird one! Coi Leray. I’m like… really feeling [her]. I’m really feeling Coi Leray right now.”

Per the Jasmine Brand’s reporting, Clay took things further by sharing a “shooting my shot” gif, and now, we are here.

Based on most reactions to the news, Clay leaving AD at the altar crying was a blessing because they think this man is a mess.

Welp.

