Coco Gauff Criticizes The “Current State Of Our Government In Florida” & Urges People To Vote

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is urging Americans, and particularly Floridans, to get out and vote, and she is letting it be known that she has just about had it with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his book-banning, Black history whitewashing and anti-woke ways.

In Paris, during last week’s Italian Open, the tennis sensation might as well have temporarily changed her name to Coco Go-off when she declared that it’s “a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that.”

“We aren’t happy with the current state of our government in Florida, especially everything with the books and just the way our office operates,” Gauff said, “referring to a two-year-long controversy over banning books from the state’s schools that started with a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis,” according to the Associated Press.

Now, if you listen closely, you can hear the faint moans of fragile conservatives whining about how Gauff should shut up and swing her racket, much like what they have told Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James, but, conveniently enough, not Harrison Butker.

As for the book-banning bill DeSantis was pushing, it essentially gave parents the option to object to school library books and instructional materials they deem inappropriate, which typically includes material on genre studies, LGBTQ+ studies and, of course, any Black history that hasn’t been approved by fragile white people who believe it’s less important to tell the truth than it is to present America is the foundational racist country it demonstrably is. DeSantis eventually backtracked on the bill after requests to have books banned got out of control, which the governor claimed, without evidence, was the result of a “hoax” driven by political “activists,” including people who aren’t even parents of school students.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to the youth and the community being outspoken,” Gauff said. “So I encourage everyone to vote and use your voice regardless of who you vote for. There’s no point in complaining (about) the political climate of the world if you don’t exercise your right to vote.”

Y’all heard her. November is coming—let’s hope the people are ready.

