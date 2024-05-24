Subscribe
Politics

Coco Gauff Criticizes The “Current State Of Our Government In Florida” & Urges People To Vote

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 French Open - Previews

Source: Robert Prange / Getty

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is urging Americans, and particularly Floridans, to get out and vote, and she is letting it be known that she has just about had it with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his book-banning, Black history whitewashing and anti-woke ways.

In Paris, during last week’s Italian Open, the tennis sensation might as well have temporarily changed her name to Coco Go-off when she declared that it’s “a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that.”

“We aren’t happy with the current state of our government in Florida, especially everything with the books and just the way our office operates,” Gauff said, “referring to a two-year-long controversy over banning books from the state’s schools that started with a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis,” according to the Associated Press.

Now, if you listen closely, you can hear the faint moans of fragile conservatives whining about how Gauff should shut up and swing her racket, much like what they have told Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James, but, conveniently enough, not Harrison Butker.

As for the book-banning bill DeSantis was pushing, it essentially gave parents the option to object to school library books and instructional materials they deem inappropriate, which typically includes material on genre studies, LGBTQ+ studies and, of course, any Black history that hasn’t been approved by fragile white people who believe it’s less important to tell the truth than it is to present America is the foundational racist country it demonstrably is. DeSantis eventually backtracked on the bill after requests to have books banned got out of control, which the governor claimed, without evidence, was the result of a “hoax” driven by political “activists,” including people who aren’t even parents of school students.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to the youth and the community being outspoken,” Gauff said. “So I encourage everyone to vote and use your voice regardless of who you vote for. There’s no point in complaining (about) the political climate of the world if you don’t exercise your right to vote.”

Y’all heard her. November is coming—let’s hope the people are ready.

See how social media is reacting to her recent comments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Coco Gauff Florida Ron DeSantis
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close