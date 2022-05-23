Converse Reps Pride Month With 2022 “Found Family” Collection

Pride Month is less than a week away, and Nike‘s got your favorite kicks ready to represent.

For the 2022 collection, the Swoosh chose the theme of Found Family, which is a group of people who aren’t related yet form a family-like bond. The phenomenon is widespread in the LGBTQIA+ community due to some families not supporting their biological relatives.

“When you are surrounded by the love and support of those you’ve gathered along the way. That’s found family,” reads Converse’s Pride page.

With that theme in mind, Nike included the Run Star Motion, the Chuck 70 Hi, the Chuck Taylor Hi, Lift Ox, the One Star, and the All Star Slide silhouettes in the collection alongside a digital gallery experience to showcase personal stories of more than 50+ people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

To accompany the gallery, there will be a film directed by model Richie Shazam, where she explores and tells the story behind her Found Family that’s set to debut during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

All of the models used the rainbow colors to show their pride but do it in unique ways. For example, the Run Star Motion features a primarily white upper, with the oversized platform getting even more of a pop thanks to bold rainbow print taking over the entire midsole.

The Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox features an understated rainbow stitching along the upper, a rainbow arch rocking a pair of Chucks, and a low-key Pride Unity flag on the heel’s pull tab. Next up in the collection is the classic Chuck 70, draped in a multicolored paisley print.

The kicks are currently rolling out on Converse’s “Pride By You” page, where you can customize them with pride, bisexual, pansexual, lesbian, non-binary, transgender, and unity flags.

You can check out the rest of the Converse Pride Collection 2022 “Found Family” in the gallery below.