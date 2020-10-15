cassius gems , celebrity birthdays , cyn santana
HomeReality TV Stars

Muy Picante: Cyn Santana’s Most Sinful Social Media Moments

Posted 6 hours ago

Celebrity News 10.15.20

5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Spiritual gangster Cyn Santana is celebrating her 28th birthday this month.

The Dominican-Salvadorian reality star, hailing from Washington Heights, grew popular after being spotted in music videos for 2 Chainz and Nas. And, long before she had a child with Joe Budden, she was rumored to have dated Drake. Cyn isn’t only known for the men she’s been associated with, however. She went viral countless times after posting hilarious parodies of well-known celebrities like Nicki Minaj. Then, she was asked to join the Love & Hip Hop: NY cast in 2013. Cyn’s sweet-hearted and lively disposition won hearts instantaneously — not to mention the fact that she’d been dating Erica Mena, who she filmed some pretty passionate moments with.

Today, Cyn is a devoted mom and independent recording artist betting on herself. We’ve always admired Cyn for her talent, candor and sense of humor, so we can’t wait to see her thrive in music. Join us in celebration of her upcoming birthday and chime in with what you love most about Cyn.

1. Showing a little leg in a barely there ‘fit… we love to see it.

2. Cyn flaunts her curves in that new Savage x Fenty.

3. Thank you for the positive vibrations and yes, we do accept.

4. Red hot in a social media moment we may never forget.

5. The self-proclaimed Libra Princess.

6. What a view.

7. Cyn sitting sinfully in a matching Savage x Fenty set to brighten our day.

8. Different flavors.

9. Bad bih on the premises — beware.

10. Cyn is seeking an entanglement. Send in your applications.

11. Clearly created with love.

12. Sugar, spice, and everything nice.

13. Looking scrumptious.

14. She doesn’t even have to try…

15. Lawd… you’ve got to love her. Have a happy birthday, Cyn!

More From CassiusLife
Close