Doja Cat Stuns At Paris Fashion Week In Devilish Red Outfit, Twitter Salutes Her Outlandish Looks

Fashion week is known to have your musical favorites trying (and failing) to keep up with the design world. But sometimes, there’s an artist who just gets it, and one person who certainly wears the look instead of the other way around is Doja Cat.

Paris Fashion Week is underway, and the singer is treating it as a costume show set around a week’s worth of MET Galas. For example, instead of just rocking the show host’s latest looks, she went a step above for Monday’s Schiaparelli event.

Doja Cat donned a dramatic head-to-toe outfit that included 30,000 Swarovski crystals. And we mean it when we say head-to-toe because those thousands of crystals were on top of the red paint that coated her entire body.

Famed makeup artist Pat McGrath is responsible for bringing Doja’s look to life. She revealed that it took five hours to complete.

McGrath took to Instagram to reveal the entire process via a timelapse video that she captioned, “EXCLUSIVE #BTS ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #patmcgrathlabs is PLEASED to PRESENT a fusion of front row with runway, a legendary look inspired by a major persona: @dojacat. Covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, ‘DOJA’S INFERNO’ celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle.”

The look falls in line with Schiaparelli’s latest collection dubbed “Inferno Couture,” which was inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” and the nine circles of hell, designed by the fashion house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

Doja Cat didn’t stop there and continued to think out of the box for Viktor & Rolf’s show when she arrived completely disguised in a mustache, goatee, and brows made from faux eyelashes.

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf 🥸” she wrote on her Instagram stories before debuting the look.

The comment about the lashes stems from the Schiaparelli look. She didn’t rock any, so she knew she had to go above and beyond at the next show.

“A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn’t have lashes and that they were disappointed that I didn’t have on lashes yet. I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath, and so today I gave them lashes. So I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy so,” she told Nylon.

