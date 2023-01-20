Pusha T Teases Mystery adidas Samba “THORN” At Paris Fashion Week

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The glorious partnership between Pusha T and adidas continues.

This time, the Virginia Beach rapper is hooking up with the three stripes to give his spin on the Samba model.

Push stepped out for Paris Fashion Week wearing a pair that we’ve never seen before. They were outfitted with tonal beige leather and a small trefoil logo near the toe.

To break up the tan, the sole and tongue are all black. Instead of the usual adidas logo on the tongue, Push goes for an oversized look with the word “THORN” in all caps debossed on it with a rose stem underlining it. The word “THORN” appears again on the heal counter below the adidas logo. It’s unclear the inspiration behind the word “THORN,” but it’s worth noting that it could be a reference to his family, as the rapper’s full name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton.

A release date or more information about the clean kicks is still unknown as it looks to be yet another collaboration from the partnership he formed in 2014. Since then, he’s redesigned several silhouettes for the EQT line, especially the Running Guidance ’93 with clever fish scale leather detailing. He then switched to the Ozweego model and connected with Call of Duty on two colorways.

Back in 2014, Push spoke to Complex about working with the legendary German sportswear company, explaining that he really likes to be involved in his sneakers’ creative design process.

“I think adidas really understands that it’s cool to be in business with the right people. It really feels like a bunch of creative minds, rather than some rap guys stamping their names on a sneaker,” he said. “We’re arguing over shoes, ideas, and everything — it’s like a tug of war. But at the end of the day, we get this [points to his sneakers], and I couldn’t be happier.”

Pusha T did share close-up shots of the sneakers on his Instagram stories, with a caption that read “@adidasOriginals : #THORN” so hopefully the hype leads to release details.