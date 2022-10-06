Draymond Green Is Under Fire After He ‘Forcefully Struck’ Jordan Poole During Practice, Twitter Reacts

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Draymond Green’s antics have landed him in trouble yet again.

The Golden State Warriors baller is known for rubbing others the wrong way because he wears his heart on his sleeve, but this time it involves a teammate.

NBA Insider and The Athletic staffer Shams Charania broke the news late Wednesday night that Green got into it during practice with Jordan Poole.

“Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green,” Charania tweeted.

Little else is known about what truly ignited the disagreement, but Green allegedly “forcefully struck Poole” after the two were chest to chest due to a shoving match. Yahoo Sports notes that the tension between the two Warriors has been in the air since training camp and could be linked to them both being up for lucrative contract extensions.

Green was reportedly the bigger person and apologized once calmer heads prevailed, but none of the Golden State players thought the altercation was actually necessary.

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension,” tweeted Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports & TNT Sideline Reporter Chris Haynes.

Coaching staff reportedly ended the practice after the heated exchange and are likely to discipline Green. The extent of the disciplinary action has yet to be named.

