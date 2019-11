Foot Locker Details The Second Week of Drops For Its ‘Week of Greatness’ #NoMatterWhat Campaign

Last week Foot Locker announced the return of its highly-anticipated Week of Greatness campaign, which is now in its 8th year. This year’s theme is #NoMatterWhat, and they enlisted the help of your favorite musicians, athletes, and internet stars to spread the word.

Sticking with the theme, the ad which premiered last week features Anthony Davis, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Kyle Kuzma, and more as they secure their kicks despite the zombie apocalypse and an alien invasion going on.

To get Week of Greatness started sneakerheads saw an assortment of kicks like the Puma Clyde Hardwood Dreamville, the Nike Kyrie 6 Essential, the Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘What The’ drop.

For the campaign’s second week, which arrives right on time for the beginning of the holiday shopping season, sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to more drops from their favorite brands. You can peep the entire launch calendar as well as detailed images of all the sneakers arriving at Foot Locker in the gallery below.

Nov. 27:

Men

Nike Air Force 1 Low Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2 (WT/RD/BL) – $100

Nike Air Flight 89 Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2 (WT/RD/BK) – $120.00

Nike Air Max1 Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2 (WT/RD/BL) – $130.00

Nike Air Max Plus Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2 (BL/BK/RD) – $160.00

Nike Air Max 270 REACT Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2 (BL/RD/BK/GRTRNSLCNT) – $160.00

Kids

Nike Air Force 1 Low Evolution of the Swoosh: Chapter 2 (GRY/VIOLET) – $85

Nov. 28:

Men

Air Jordan 34 “Amber Rise” (AMBER/MT SLVR) – $180

Nov. 29:

Men

Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi “Bloodline” (BK/RED/WT) – $160

Nike KD 12 (BK/GRY) – $150

Under Armour Curry 7 (Sour Patch Pink) – $110

Under Armour Curry 7 (Sour Patch Green) – $110

adidas Yeezy 350 v2 (Black Static) – $220

Women

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow (GRY/VOLT) – $120

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow (BLK/CRIM) – $120

Kids

Air Jordan 1 Retro OG (BLK/RED) – $120

Nike Air Max Plus (YEL/BLK/CRIM) – $150

Nike Air Max Plus (BLU/ORG/PRP) – $150

Nike Air Max Plus (BLU/VLT/BLU) – $150

Under Armour Curry 7 (BLK/GRY/RED) – $110

adidas Yeezy 350 v2 (BLK) – $220

Nov. 30:

Women

Air Jordan 11 (White Glitter) – $220

Kids

Air Jordan 6 Retro (WHT/BLK) – $123

Nike Air Max Plus 3 (BLK/VL) – $170

Nike Air Max Plus 3 (BLK) – $170

Dec. 1:

Kids

Air Jordan 1 Fearless Sky ($58)

adidas Stan Smith Space Tech (GOLD/WHT) – $58

adidas Stan Smith Space Tech (SIL/WHT) – $58

adidas NMD Space Tech (BLK/GLD) – $110

adidas NMD Space Tech (GRY/SIL) – $110

Dec. 2

Men

Air Jordan 12 Retro (GRY/WHT/RD) – $190

Under Armour HOVR Phantom RN (BK/WT/GY) – $140

Under Armour HOVR Phantom RN (ORG/SLV) – $140

Women

adidas NMD R1 Star Wars – $130

Kids

Air Jordan 12 Retro (WHT/GYM RED/GRY) – $110

adidas NMD Star Wars (BLK/BLK) – $120

Dec. 5

Men

Nike Joyride 2 POD (BK/WT) – $130

Photo: Courtesy of Edelman / Courtesy of Foot Locker