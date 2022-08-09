Frank Ocean Drops Diamond-Encrusted $25k Cock Ring, Twitter Wonders Where The Album Is

Fans may want new music from Frank Ocean, but he’s busy fulfilling one of his other creative endeavors.

The reclusive R&B singer is a fashion gawd to some, which extends to his own handmade jewelry line, Homer.

Since its inception in 2021, sure, he’s created encrusted dozens of bracelets, pendants, and rings with lab-grown diamonds, but his latest gets X-rated as he’s now he’s offering a cock ring, called the H-bone XXXL. The 18-karat gold piece of jewelry will run you $25,570 and is set with 60 princess-cut diamonds.

The rings are usually wrapped around the base of men’s appendages to allow for blood to flow to it, but not away from it, which makes for a harder erection.

Before extravagant purchases, people like to see the product in action, right? So the jewelry brand’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the ring wrapped around a man’s junk. Of course, it’s pixelated… but you get the point.

The collection, which coincides with the first anniversary of Homer’s launch, is available online or at the brand’s brick-and-mortar store in New York City. Available via appointment only, items –like stud earrings, rings, pendants, and a belt buckle– start at $310.

Upon creating the brand, the Long Beach native shared what he hopes to accomplish with his jewelry imprint.

“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set in stone. This is three years in the making and there’s so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers,” Ocean wrote in an old Instagram story. “This is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers. Love.”

In a more safe-for-work post, Ocean also shared a photo of himself donning a wig and some other jewelry he’s working on, both stemming from projects he’s dived into during the pandemic.

“Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.. plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u :D,” he captioned the photo.