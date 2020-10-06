Drake’s OVO Brand & BAPE Officially Have a Collaboration On The Way

Among musicians, branding yourself is essential.

Once the music is deemed top-notch, next comes a logo and vibe that encapsulates the lifestyle. Over the past decade or so, one person that’s been able to do all of these things within the hip hop space is Drake. His OVO brand, with a gold and black owl as its logo, has become synonymous without his Canadian clique dubbed October’s Very Own. The 6 God has slowly created a clothing offering with quality everyday wears that arent just tour tees, but polos, hoodies, and tracksuits too.

Slowly he began to build out the brand with collabs with Timberland and Takashi Murakami, and now he just took everything up a notch. After a few leaks lately, its been confirmed that OVO is partnering with legendary Japanese streetwear label BAPE. Within the offering, we see tees, sweaters, hats, hoodies, and more with BAPE’s signature camouflage uniting with Drake’s owl.

According to Modern Notoriety, the collab was confirmed after the goods were spotted in BAPE’s Autumn/Winter 2020 magazine, with the collection being rounded out by mesh caps, a mask, an iPhone case, a roll of vinyl tape, and a snowboard jacket that will keep you warm during those notoriously frigid Canadian winters.

Both brands decided to make the collaboration known by parking a Lamborghini Urus in front of BAPE’s LA store recently. The luxury car is wrapped in BAPE’s green camouflage, and even has both the APE logo and the owl logo plastered along the side with a quote above the license plate “Same City Same Friends.” Of course, those are lyrics from Connect, a song from Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was The Same.