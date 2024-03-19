Subscribe
Style & Fashion

GAP Teams Up With Palace For A ’90s Skate Culture-Influenced Collection

Published on March 19, 2024

Gap X Palace Collaboration

Source: Gap / Gap

Gap is keeping its foot on the pedal with another collection that elevates some of its most classic pieces.

The Americana brand’s latest collaboration is with Palace, the London-based skate brand that’s found popularity stateside over the last few years.

Both are known for everyday wearable options and bold logo-heavy prints, so the collaboration pays homage to both brands.

Plus, if you thought Dapper Dan was the only brand to remix the iconic GAP logo to read ‘DAP,’ Palace took a stab at it, too, with the cobranded offering having sweatshirts that read ‘PAL’ across the chest.

The collection is Palace’s first time exploring children’s clothing, and founder Lev Tanju is more than happy to have the honor of working with GAP, a brand he ironically remembers skating in.

“Collaborating with Gap made sense because a lot of us grew up skating in Gap gear in the 1990s,” said Palace founder Lev Tanju in a statement. “Gap is so cool to us: clean, preppy, and all about the good American things like everyone being welcome. Gap put out so much iconic content in the era before it was called content and it’s been a real privilege for us to play in that space with them. And doing our first ever kids’ collection with Gap — who make the best kids’ clothes — is really special for us.”

Stocked with clothing for kids and adults alike, the 55-piece collection consists of some things you’d expect, like cargo pants, T-shirts, and hoodies. And a few surprising drops, like three exclusive skate decks, varsity jackets, tracksuits, and a windbreaker.

In support of the collab and Gap’s 1990s ethos, a short film accompanied the announcement featuring some talented young skaters cruising around San Francisco before meeting up with some skate legends.

The entire collection will be available on March 22 at 11 a.m. on Gap and Palace’s respective sites and select stores.

