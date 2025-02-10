CASSIUS Gems: 10 Times Yara Shahidi Stunned On Instagram

Yara Shahidi, the multi-hyphenate, is raising her glass today as she turns 25.

After making her name as a child star, Black-ish was the show that really helped her popularity explode. From 2014 to 2022, she played the eldest daughter, Zoey Johnson, to parents depicted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.

She seized the moment and capitalized on the audience’s love for the character with her own spinoff, Grown-ish, which documented her (attempting to) figure it all out while she navigated being a young adult away at college.

However, after six years, the show ended in 2024; Shahidi’s got some new moves on the horizon as she continues to hone in on her activism career, which included creating a platform to encourage people to vote and her own organization called Yara’s Club which aims to bring young women together through education.

Using her Hollywood influence in philanthropic ways has even earned her a spot in Business of Fashion’s 500, touting her feminism and STEM awareness while also being an ambassador for Chanel, Tory Burch, and Cartier.

Those connections have helped her up her style game with tons of dope looks and styling from Jason Bolden.

Just last year, she spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about how she decides which brands to work with and what looks make her feel most confident.

“I really do like to play around – I find myself in all black a lot of the time because all black is extremely chic, but when I pop something bright on, I do actually feel that lighter energy so now I do often like to have at least a little pop of colour somewhere in my looks,” she said. “And then there are other things that I am really drawn to like androgynous silhouettes, which I turn to a lot. There is just something really fun about that, wearing something that is typically considered to be a masculine silhouette.”

She’s showcased some of her best looks—red carpet or not—on her Instagram. So, for her birthday, we gathered some of her most stunning posts, which are below.