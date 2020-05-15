All the Black & Brown Virtual Graduation Ceremonies To Check Out So You Don’t Feel Left Out

If you’re graduating this year, we totally get how weird it feels.

The work you’ve done over the past four (or more) years was completed in your own home without having a chance to be around your friends or walk across the stage. But with the coronavirus ravaging so many experiences, celebrities have stepped up to bring some sense of normalcy back with over-the-top graduation ceremonies.

So far, here are some of CASSIUS’ favorites commencements for Black and Brown folks.

1

When: May 15

For all the high school graduates who have been upheaved from their regular routines for the past few months, Oprah gets it. So much so that she’s hosting a celebration for all those kids who won’t be able to walk across the stage. In partnership with Facebook, not only will Oprah be speaking, Lil Nas X and gymnast Simone Biles will join her. If you’re a fan of The Office Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak will also be co-hosting.

2

Event: iHeartMedia “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020”

When: May 15

Listen to the iHeart Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2020 #iHeartClassof2020https://t.co/5dQByKK64A — 106.1 KISS FM (@1061KISSFMDFW) May 15, 2020

If ceremonies aren’t your thing and you’d likely be forced to walk across the stage by your family, podcasts might be more your vibe. The Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020 are less anxiety-laden, and you can pop in your headphones whenever you’d like and wrap up your school years. John Legend, Pitbull, Khalid, DJ Khaled, Angie Martinez, are among the many guests for the podcast’s episodes.

3

Event: “Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition”

When: May 16

Class of 2020, your academic accomplishments will be recognized during the Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition – see flyer for more information. Watch for a message from President Walters & use the hashtags #ShowMeYourWalkTougaloo & #ShowMeYourWalk to post to social media. pic.twitter.com/SRbqNY97YK — @TougalooCollege (@TougalooCollege) May 15, 2020

Dreamt of Barack Obama being your commencement speaker? You’re in luck. For “Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition,” the former (please come back) president will be taking the virtual stage to honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Some more examples of Black excellence will be rounding out the event with Kevin Hart acting as cohost and appearances from Chris Paul, Vince Carter, and several business titans.

4

When: May 16

Class of 2020! My friends and I are getting you graduated this Saturday! Who's ready to #GraduateTogether? Join me at 8/7c on FOX. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ef5o4OFnhx — FOX (@FOXTV) May 13, 2020

He’s working double duty. Aside from the HBCU event, President Obama will be joining the LeBron James-led ceremony that will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms. With that kind of availability, anyone can watch it. Other big names taking part are Pharrell, H.E.R., and actress Lena Waithe.

5

When: June 6

.@Barackobama and @MichelleObama will be delivering virtual commencement speeches at YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' graduation event https://t.co/WLxbq1oo9I pic.twitter.com/GeRokK7oc2 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 5, 2020

Yes, Barack is getting featured in a third ceremony, but this time it’ll be beside his wife Michelle as part of YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 event. In addition to the Obamas speaking, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Malala Yousafzai, Alicia Keys, and Kerry Washington will be saying a few words. To up the ante, there will also be a celebratory afterparty headlined by BTS.